India declares reform as ‘key’ to UN’s significance

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Narendra Modi emphasized the critical need for reform in global institutions to maintain their relevance during his address at the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York. Speaking at the Summit of the Future, he argued that the success of humanity lies in collective strength rather than military confrontations. Modi underscored the importance of reforming global entities to promote peace and development, stating, “Reform is the key to relevance.”



His remarks came against the backdrop of escalating conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as rising tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border. Following a large-scale military operation launched by Israel against Lebanon, which has been described as the most intense since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, the death toll in Lebanon has risen significantly. As of Monday night, Israeli strikes had reportedly killed at least 492 people, including 35 children and 58 women, with over 1,600 injuries, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.



On the eve of his address, Modi met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, where he expressed “deep concern” over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the deteriorating security conditions in the region. During their meeting, Modi reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people, including ongoing humanitarian assistance, and called for an immediate ceasefire. He stressed the importance of releasing Israeli hostages and returning to dialogue and diplomacy.



Reiterating India’s long-standing position, Modi asserted that only a two-state solution would provide enduring peace and stability in the region. He also expressed India’s continued backing for Palestine’s bid for United Nations membership. As India navigates its diplomatic approach to the Gaza conflict, it continues to maintain strong ties with Israel, illustrating the delicate balance it seeks in international relations.



Modi’s call for reform in global institutions highlights a broader recognition that effective governance and cooperation are essential for addressing the complex challenges facing the world today. His focus on peace and diplomacy reflects India's commitment to playing a proactive role in fostering stability in the region and beyond.

