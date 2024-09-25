عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Maharashtra News: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Calls Off 9-Day Hunger Strike

Maharashtra News: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Calls Off 9-Day Hunger Strike


9/25/2024 6:22:54 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maharashtra news: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ended his hunger strike demanding the induction of Marathas under the Other Backward Castes (OBC) category. Manoj Jarange Patil had been on a hunger strike for the past nine days at Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district in Maharashtra.

Speaking to his supporters, Manoj Jarange said he had decided to call off the fast keeping in mind the sentiments of the Maratha community.“We will deal with those who have hurt the Maratha community,” the Maratha quota activist said.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added

MENAFN25092024007365015876ID1108713216


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search