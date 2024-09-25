Maharashtra News: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Calls Off 9-Day Hunger Strike

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maharashtra news: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ended his hunger strike demanding the induction of Marathas under the Other Backward Castes (OBC) category. Manoj Jarange Patil had been on a hunger strike for the past nine days at Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district in Maharashtra.

Speaking to his supporters, Manoj Jarange said he had decided to call off the fast keeping in mind the sentiments of the Maratha community.“We will deal with those who have hurt the Maratha community,” the Maratha quota activist said.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added