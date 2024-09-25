PV Sindhu Strengthens Coaching Team with Addition of Former South Korean Legend Lee Hyun Il

(MENAFN- Cornerstone Global Management) Hyderabad, 24th September 2024: After recently appointing Anup Sridhar as interim coach, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has further bolstered her coaching team by adding former South Korean badminton legend, Lee Hyun Il, as a consulting coach. This strategic move comes ahead of Sindhu’s highly anticipated return to competitive action at the Finland Open and Denmark Open in October 2024.

The decision to hire a new coaching team follows the conclusion of Coach Agus Dwi Santoso’s contract with SAI. Recognizing the need to streamline her traveling team, Sindhu is searching for a coach who can actively spar with her and contribute to her day-to-day training. As such, the current coaching setup, with Anup Sridhar and Lee Hyun Il, is an interim arrangement until December 2024.

Lee Hyun Il, a former World No. 1 and Sindhu’s teammate during the Premier Badminton League (PBL), brings vast international experience and a reputation for meticulous preparation. His inclusion, alongside Sridhar, creates a dynamic coaching duo that blends experience, tactical precision, and deep knowledge of the sport. Both coaches will be instrumental in Sindhu’s preparation as she begins her post-Olympic campaign and aims to sharpen her game for the upcoming European circuit.

Speaking about her strengthened coaching team, Sindhu shared her excitement:

"I’m thrilled to have Anup and Lee Hyun Il joining my team in this crucial period. Anup’s understanding of Indian badminton and his strategic approach have always impressed me, and I look forward to working closely with him. Having Lee, with his meticulous preparation and legendary experience, is an honor. I’ve always respected his attention to detail, and I can’t wait to learn from him during these next few months."

On joining Sindhu’s team, Lee Hyun Il expressed his enthusiasm:

"Working with PV Sindhu was an easy decision. Our previous partnership in the PBL highlighted her fierce determination and exceptional talent, and I am excited to contribute to her growth and success in the upcoming tournaments."

This reshuffle marks a critical moment in Sindhu’s journey as she builds on her performance post-Paris 2024 Olympics. The interim coaching arrangement will support her through this phase, with a permanent coaching decision expected by December 2024.

Sindhu also acknowledged her former coach, Agus Dwi Santoso, whose dedication was key during her Olympic preparations:

"I truly appreciate Coach Agus for all the effort he invested in preparing me for the Olympics. His hard work and commitment were instrumental in getting me back from injury and ready for competition. He became more than just a coach; he became a friend and a guide. I will miss those early morning training sessions with him and will always look up to him. I will also greatly miss that typical Indonesian energy that made three-hour training sessions more fun, as well as our chats after matches and long chants on flights. Any athlete who works with him will be lucky to have such a dedicated coach. In his own words before every serve, and a lesson I will always carry in life: 'Always ready. No. 2 return serve, Sindhu!!!' 'Ready, coach! Always ready!!'"

Mr. Vidhi Chowdary will continue his role as a SAI-deputed coach, ensuring a seamless transition and consistent support during this period.

Sindhu also expressed her gratitude to her Strength and Conditioning, physiotherapists

I want to express my immense gratitude to Vijendra Pal Singh, our Strength and Conditioning coach leading up to the Olympics. His dedication was crucial in getting me competition-ready. I’m excited to continue working with Mr. Kshitij Bhoite, confident he will bring the same energy and focus.

A special thanks to Ms. Aishwarya Deshpande, Sayali, and Sanchita, my physiotherapists from OGQ under Zeinia Samar's guidance. Their expertise was pivotal in my recovery and preparation. I’m thrilled to now work with the talented Nisha Rawat, whose passion and skill will keep me at my best.

I also appreciate Evangeline and Srikanth for their support during the last Olympic cycle.

As I move forward, I carry your contributions with me into every match. Thank you all for being a part of my journey and helping me stay strong and focused. With renewed focus and an enhanced coaching lineup, PV Sindhu is set to push her limits as she prepares for a strong comeback on the global stage.





