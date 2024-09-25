Al Khater Participates In Global Education Forum
New York: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater participated in the high-level meeting - Global Education Forum, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79), held in New York. The meeting was co-chaired by European Commissioner for International Partnerships H E Jutta Urpilainen, Unesco Assistant Director-General for Education H E Stefania Giannini and UN Special Envoy for Global Education H E Gordon Brown. During the meeting, the participants discussed proposals to enhance investment in education, the School Meals initiative, and the alliance against famine and poverty, in addition to other topics.
