Al Khater Participates In Global Education Forum

New York: of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater participated in the high-level meeting - Global Education Forum, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79), held in New York. The meeting was co-chaired by European Commissioner for International Partnerships H E Jutta Urpilainen, Unesco Assistant Director-General for Education H E Stefania Giannini and UN Special Envoy for Global Education H E Gordon Brown. During the meeting, the participants discussed proposals to enhance in education, the School Meals initiative, and the alliance against famine and poverty, in addition to other topics.