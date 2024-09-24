King, Iraq PM Stress Need To Push For Immediate Stop Of War On Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 24 (Petra) King Abdullah II and Iraq Prime Mohammed S. Al Sudani on Tuesday stressed the importance of pushing toward an immediate stop of the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon, in coordination with key international actors.The meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, covered the need for regional de-escalation.His Majesty warned of extremist Israeli on Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The King also reiterated the importance of maintaining Arab coordination to reach a just solution to the Palestinian issue, on the basis of the two-state solution, to fulfil the full rights of the Palestinians.The meeting also covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, with His Majesty stressing Jordan's support for Iraq's stability and prosperity.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.