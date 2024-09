Google Doodle Today: Love Popcorn? Play THIS Interactive Game With Players Across World

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Google Doodle Today: To celebrate popcorn, the fun food item which is an irreplaceable companion to our movie outings, Google has introduced a fun interactive game which we can play against competitors across the world. Google's search engine logo also features an image of the popcorn game.

Apart from enjoying popcorn in theatres, it is also a good companion while binge-watching at home. Many also love the snack while they are on an outing with friends.

About Popcorn Game on Google Doodle today

The game involves multiple players, and users can find competitors from across the world. The participation of the highest number of players in a match at the same time also makes the game a kind of doodle. Users can enjoy the popcorn game solo or bring their own brigade.

Google Doodle Today: Different phases of the interactive game

How to play the Google Doodle popcorn game

-It is not difficult for users to start the game. Open your Google Chrome browser and click on the Google Doodle celebrating popcorn.

-Once you click on the doodle, you will get a brief introduction about the game and how to play it. The main aim is to not get popped and cross multiple levels

-Start playing the game with competitors across the world.

-Select solo mode if you are playing alone. Those playing with their friends can select 'squad mode'.

About Google Doodle Today

Today's Google Doodle celebrates the moment when the largest popcorn machine ever-created was awarded a world record in Thailand in 2020.

Popcorn's popularity is the result of widespread maize cultivating since Mesoamerican civilizations. Popcorn was also used for decorative purpose in many cultures. The snack became popular in the US during the 1800s, and was first eaten as a breakfast meal with milk! The first-ever popcorn maker was invented in the 1890s, allowing more people to enjoy the crunchy treat.