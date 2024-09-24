2024 Annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship Recipients

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor®, a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, announces its 2024 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients. The annual scholarship program grants 10 awards of $1,000 to qualifying students affected by hemophilia who can best demonstrate scholastic achievement, community service, and need.

Congratulations to our 2024 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients:



Caleb Merson

Elisabeth Norman

Fatima Celis Galindo

Inika Singh

James Hensley

Jocelyn Doerr

Karissa Doerr

Michael White

Tyler Loftus Yohance de Souza

The scholarship was created to honor the memory of 5-year-old Eric Dostie, a boy with hemophilia who was tragically murdered on August 27, 1994. Awards will provide financial assistance to students who have hemophilia or a similar bleeding disorder, or who have a family member with a bleeding disorder and meet other scholarship qualifications.

Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises, said,“I congratulate each of these deserving Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients and wish them much success. It's inspiring to think of all the good things they can accomplish in college and beyond.”

As part of the application process, applicants submitted an essay describing how their education will be used to serve humankind and encourage self-improvement and enrichment.

Applications for the 2025 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship will be available for submission starting Friday, November 8, 2024. Visit the Nufactor Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship website to learn more about the program.

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest and most trusted specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare organization. Established in 1995, Nufactor offers safe, convenient, and reliable home infusion solutions for patients receiving immunoglobulin, plasminogen, antihemophilic factor, and infliximab. Nufactor has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, URAC's Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation, and is a URAC Certified Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence. Please visit LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for more information about the company.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare organization. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to leading specialty infusion company Nufactor, Inc., as well as InCircle, LLC and RightNow InventoryTM. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions. Please visit FFF Enterprises' news site, as well as LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for more information about the company.

2024 Annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship Recipients

