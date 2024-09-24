Unsolicited Press Presents: The Invisible World By Matt Daly

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unsolicited Press is excited to announce the release of THE INVISIBLE WORLD, a haunting and lyrical poetry collection by award-winning poet Matt Daly.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unsolicited Press is excited to announce the release of THE INVISIBLE WORLD , a haunting and lyrical poetry collection by award-winning poet Matt Daly. In THE INVISIBLE WORLD, Daly's poems lead readers into the rough beauty of the wilderness, offering keen observations and challenging conversations with his complex ancestor, Cotton Mather.Juan J. Morales, author of "The Handyman's Guide to End Times," says:“In THE INVISIBLE WORLD, Matt Daly's poems guide us into the roughly beautiful wilderness with keen observations and challenging conversations with his complicated ancestor, Cotton Mather. We find ourselves by connecting, departing, and reflecting on the ghosts and gestures of mosquito pokes, bat wings, flash of mountain lion crossing our headlights, and messages delivered by crows and ravens. Daly's poems beautifully blend together dream, the listening pines, and the wash of river so they cling to us like the burrs and seeds we carry all the way home.”Daly's collection is a reckoning with a troubling ancestral history. His lineage traces back to Puritans like Cotton Mather, whose rhetoric cast wild lands as dark and evil places to be tamed. In response, The Invisible World seeks not to undo this history, but to understand it in the hopes of discovering how we might live more harmoniously with the natural world today. Daly's poems are both love letters to wild places and elegies for a wounded earth, exploring how the past informs our present, and how connection with the wilderness can foster healing.ABOUT THE AUTHORMatt Daly is the author of Between Here and Home (Unsolicited Press) and Red State (Seven Kitchens Press). A recipient of the Neltje Blanchan Award for writing inspired by the natural world and a Creative Writing Fellowship in Poetry from the Wyoming Arts Council, Daly resides in Wyoming, where he draws much of his inspiration from the landscapes around him.ABOUT THE PRESSUnsolicited Press strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning authors. Unsolicited Press is based out of Portland, Oregon and focuses on the works of the unsung and underrepresented. As a womxn-owned, all-volunteer small publisher that doesn't worry about profits as much as championing exceptional literature, we have the privilege of partnering with authors skirting the fringes of the lit world. We've worked with emerging and award-winning authors such as Lara Lillibridge, Douglas Cole, Amy Shimshon-Santo, Brook Bhagat, Tara Stillions Whitehead, and John W. Bateman. Learn more at unsolicitedpress. Find us on twitter and Instagram, @unsolicitedp.THE INVISIBLE WORLD is available on September 24, 2024, as a paperback ($16.95.; 978-1-963115-07-9) and e-book (all major retailers). Retailers, schools, and libraries can order copies through Ingram. The author is open to speaking with the media, holding readings, and engaging in other author opportunities.For more information or to request a review copy, contact Unsolicited Press at ... or visit .

Summer Stewart

Unsolicited Press

+1 619-354-8005

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.