Party City Slashes Prices On 2,000+ Items As Consumers Gear Up For Holiday Celebration Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The retailer is introducing new lower prices on popular celebration basics including, latex balloons, disposable tableware, candy, and kids' birthday supplies.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Party City has treats in store this season as it announces new lower prices on more than 2,000 popular party supplies and basics – giving consumers a reason to celebrate just in time for the busiest party hosting time of the year.

In recent months, the specialty party supplies retailer has reduced everyday prices on more than 1,500 items and last week added over 500 more to the savings list. The price cuts result in an average savings of approximately 20% across impacted items – helping consumers to stretch their party dollar further.

Continue Reading

"Price cuts make celebrating more affordable with new savings in our stores and online," Barry Litwin, Party City CEO.

Party City is making it affordable to celebrate this fall.

Post this





"Consumers continue to feel pressure on their budgets in an environment of uncertainty, sometimes making joyous occasions feel stressful due to affordability," said Barry Litwin, Party City's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe our latest price cuts will make celebrating more affordable with new savings available on many of the most frequently purchased items in our stores and online."

Litwin said that customers can still expect the same great quality, selection, and experience they've come to love from Party City – with new everyday lower prices now making the specialty retailer an even more compelling destination for any celebration.



The latest round of price cuts comes as the retailer's primary holiday, Halloween, is in full swing, and consumers' minds shift to the upcoming festive season. With broad savings on basic tableware, kids' birthday supplies, candy, latex balloons, and more, customers can celebrate any occasion for less.

Some examples of the savings consumers can find include1:



20 count solid paper lunch plates that were priced at $3.50 are now offered at $1.49,

20 count solid paper dessert plates that were priced at $2.50 are now offered at $0.99,

15 count bagged latex balloons that were priced at $3.80 are now offered at $1.49,

220 piece candy combo bag that was priced at $15.00 is now offered at $11.99, and 8 count kids birthday lunch plates that were priced at $2.80 and are now offered at $1.99

By lowering prices on thousands of items1, the party goods retailer hopes to make their party products more budget friendly for customers planning upcoming celebrations.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) is a global leader in the celebrations industry, with its offerings spanning more than 70 countries around the world. Party City is the largest retailer of party goods in North America.

PCHI operates across multiple businesses within its Retail Division and Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity) is the leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 750 company-owned and franchise stores. The Consumer Products Division includes design and manufacturing entity Amscan, an industry leader in celebration décor, tableware, costumes, and accessories.

PCHI is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.

1

Pricing and availability may vary by location and at partycity. This pricing action excludes some Party City stores. Products mentioned may not be available at partycity or in all stores.

For more information, see or contact Jen Ehlers at [email protected] .

SOURCE Party City®

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED