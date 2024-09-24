(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Any user can easily and seamlessly create views by networks, partners, and business transactions

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink , the largest end-to-end digital for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, has announced the availability of Opus Reports and Dashboards as part of the Magnum release of its Opus Platform. This advanced capability, designed and configured through no-code tools, enables business users to monitor supply chain performance metrics in real time, identify potential issues before they escalate, and make data-driven business decisions with confidence.

With Opus Reports and Dashboards, customers and their supply chain partners can access a single, consistent view of business performance, helping to enhance service levels across the customer's supply chain. Drawing insights from data using charting tools, users can identify cost-saving opportunities, optimize inventory levels, and streamline shared processes such as order-to-cash or procure-to-pay cycles. In addition, customers can benchmark historical business performance and create dynamic partner scorecards to ensure process changes are improving key metrics.

"Complete supply chain visibility through real-time, longitudinal reporting and dashboarding has long been at the top of every chief supply chain officer's wishlist, yet this capability has remained elusive-until now," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "Modern supply chain organizations need tools that not only meet business user requirements, but can also be quickly configured to reflect real-time network data and shared with supply chain partners for joint visibility. Opus Reports and Dashboards fills a critical gap, empowering organizations to achieve true supply chain collaboration."

End-to-End Visibility for All Supply Chain Partners: TraceLink's dashboards extend beyond traditional data sharing by providing a holistic view of supply chain orchestrations for both TraceLink customers and their partners. Both parties can access real-time data on transactions such as order confirmations, shipment statuses, and inventory levels, all consolidated within a single dashboard. This comprehensive visibility empowers customers and partners alike to collaboratively manage complex multienterprise processes, like procure-to-pay and order-to-cash, minimizing errors, preventing disruptions, and ensuring On-Time In-Full (OTIF) delivery at every step of Commerce, Manufacturing, and Logistics orchestrations.

Real-Time Decision-Making Across Business Ecosystems : By leveraging sophisticated features such as dynamic lookups, contextual filtering, and cross-object relationships, TraceLink reports and dashboards provide instant visibility into critical business processes for all partners involved in your supply chain network. Advanced capabilities like drill-down reporting and dynamic filtering enable users to swiftly navigate through data, diagnose issues, and respond to evolving conditions in real-time. This agility supports quick resolution of exceptions and enhances overall supply chain resilience.

Configurable Dashboards for Tailored Orchestration Management: Adapt dashboards to meet the unique requirements of diverse orchestration scenarios, from managing procure-to-pay workflows for commercial transactions to overseeing production quality in external manufacturing or tracking key logistics milestones. TraceLink Administrators can design and save configured company views that dynamically update based on the most recent orchestration data, ensuring the right information is always accessible for proactive monitoring and decision-making.

Actionable Insights for Continuous Process Optimization: Integrated analytics offer more than just data visibility; they provide actionable insights into the performance of your supply chain orchestrations. For example, by analyzing late delivery patterns across multiple suppliers, a manufacturer can identify recurring delays linked to specific regions or partners. Armed with this information, the manufacturer can proactively adjust lead times, renegotiate terms, or explore alternative suppliers, resulting in improved on-time delivery rates and reduced supply chain risk. Another scenario could involve tracking the correlation between order volume and production delays, enabling the company to better align capacity planning with demand, ultimately improving overall supply chain efficiency and responsiveness. This data-driven approach not only optimizes current operations but also drives continuous enhancement of supply chain processes, fostering long-term strategic success. Dynamic User Interfaces for Enhanced Usability: TraceLink's dynamic UI capabilities for query objects, reports, and dashboards provide a flexible and intuitive user experience. Users can seamlessly create, modify, and interact with query objects using a no-code interface, allowing for rapid configuration of queries, reports, and dashboards without technical expertise. Features such as drag-and-drop report building, real-time data filtering, and interactive charting enable business users to explore data from multiple perspectives and generate insights on the fly. This level of configurability reduces the dependency on IT, accelerates decision-making, and enhances user adoption by providing a tailored experience that aligns with individual business needs.

"Opus Reports provide users with configurable access and analysis of their platform data," said James Mills, Vice President, Collective Intelligence Products at TraceLink. "Opus Dashboards enables users to stay on top of the full breadth of their business by combining multiple user-optimized visualizations of their reports. The seamless integration of Reports and Dashboards delivers a no-code, interactive environment for data-driven analysis and decision-making."

Learn more about the release of TraceLink's Opus Magnum , the only no-code network digitalization platform designed to democratize access to end-to-end supply chain integration and orchestration.

See Opus Magnum live at FutureLink Barcelona 2024 , the only thought-leadership, education, and networking event for life sciences and healthcare leaders needing critical intelligence and better collaboration across supply chain relationships, from October 2-4, 2024. With keynotes headlined by the industry's top thought leaders, a full day of TraceLink University educational sessions, three orchestration tracks led by customers and solution partners, and an immersive product and solution exhibition, this year's FutureLink will focus on the end-to-end digitalization of your supply chain to link your enterprise systems and processes to the network. Register now .

About TraceLink:

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-OnceTM network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

