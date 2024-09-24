Tehran holds 13th edition of MINEX

(MENAFN) The 13th edition of the International Investment Opportunities in Iran’s Mines and Mining Industries and Conference, also known as MINEX 2024, officially commenced in Tehran on Monday, as reported by IRIB. This event has garnered significant attention, with 325 companies from both domestic and international markets participating. A diverse array of firms from countries such as Russia, China, South Africa, Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, and Turkey have gathered to showcase their products and services, emphasizing the global interest in Iran’s mining sector.



MINEX 2024 focuses on three crucial sectors within the mining industry: exploration, extraction, and processing. These sectors represent the core areas of development and investment within Iran's mining landscape, offering substantial opportunities for innovation and growth. The exhibition provides a platform for companies and industry leaders to exchange insights and explore cutting-edge technologies, aiming to enhance productivity and sustainability in the field.



In addition to showcasing advanced mining machinery and equipment, the exhibition features participation from a wide variety of industry players, including companies involved in mining industries, investment firms, financial and credit institutions, and consulting engineers. These organizations have come together not only to display their latest innovations but also to foster new business partnerships and investment collaborations that could drive further growth in Iran’s mining sector.



This three-day event underscores the strategic importance of mining to Iran's economy and highlights the potential for international cooperation. By attracting prominent companies from leading mining nations, the exhibition reflects the global appeal of Iran’s natural resources and its aspirations to modernize its mining infrastructure. Participants are expected to engage in discussions on the future of mining in Iran, exploring opportunities for investment and sustainable development.

