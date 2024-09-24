Switzerland to deport hundreds of Russian researchers

(MENAFN) According to a report by a news outlet on Wednesday, numerous Russian researchers employed at CERN in Switzerland are set to be expelled later this year.



CERN intends to terminate its cooperation agreement with Russia on December 1, which is going to prohibit all affiliated scientists from accessing its facilities. In addition, according to the report, these scientists are going to lose their residency permits in France and Switzerland.



Earlier this year, CERN revealed its intention to sever ties with Russian specialists. The organization opted not to renew its cooperation agreement with Russia, which is set to expire on November 30, 2023. In March, CERN’s head of media relations stated that there were "fewer than 500 specialists still associated with any Russian organization," emphasizing that they would not be permitted to work at CERN after the agreement's expiration.



CERN's collaboration with the USSR dates back to 1955, but neither the Soviet Union nor Russia has ever achieved full membership. Russia sought associate membership in 2012 but withdrew its application six years later and has since held observer status.

