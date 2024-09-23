Raise The Roof: Shamrock Roofing & Construction Moved To Town

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One Call Does it All

Shamrock Roofing and is excited to announce that we are opening a location in Denver, Colorado

- Garen ArmstrongDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DENVER, COLORADO, Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction says,“We're happy to be opening a new office in Denver, continuing to build on the Shamrock name across the country just as we have in the Heartland. Colorado is a great state to be working in and to add to the Shamrock Nation.”Named one of the Kansas City Business Journal's“KC Fast 50” Shamrock Roofing and Construction has doubled in size year over year for the past four years, which is truly monumental, particularly after a pandemic. Shamrock Roofing has expanded throughout the Midwest with 12 other service locations reaching from their headquarters in Kansas City to Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas.Shamrock is known for caring for the community around them through Cars 4 Heros, Roof Giveaways, and Scholarships for students. Garen Armstrong, Executive Director, and heart transplant survivor, carries on the legacy his father started in 1977. "In every shingle we lay and every community program we support, we pledge excellence and compassion," says Garen Armstrong.Armstrong has an optimistic view of the future, saying,“After my heart transplant, I realized how short life is! I want to get better every day and bigger every year! We're excited to continue to grow our presence in Colorado.” Now, Denver can count on Shamrock Roofing and Construction for reliable, professional roof repair and replacement. A+ rated with the BBB, Shamrock contractors are Corning Platinum Preferred, offering free estimates and maintenance programs to residential and commercial properties. Shamrock Roofing and Construction is prepared for action after inclement weather and on-call for new roof construction in the greater Denver area.About Shamrock Roofing and ConstructionKnown for our uncompromising dedication to never cutting corners, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been in business since 1977. The Shamrock Cares Program is devoted to the community with quarterly roof giveaways to military families, the sponsor of a local soccer team, and provider of the annual“Put the Unity in the Community” scholarship, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is already planning fresh ways to invest and to give back to our new hometown.Shamrock Roofing and Construction Denver8085 S Chester StCentennial, CO 80112720 449-8333

Jason smith

Shamrock Roofing and Construction

+1 720-449-8333

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.