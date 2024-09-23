Bangladesh To Allow Export Of 3,000 Tonnes Of Hilsa To India For Durga Puja

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 23 (KNN) In a significant development, Bangladesh's interim announced on Saturday, that it will allow the export of 3,000 tonnes of hilsa fish to India, coinciding with the upcoming Durga Puja festival.

The decision comes as a revision to an earlier ban on hilsa exports, which had created uncertainty for Indian importers and consumers alike.

Durga Puja, which will be celebrated from October 9 to October 13, is the largest religious festival for Hindu Bengalis, during which hilsa is a highly prized delicacy.

Traditionally, Bangladesh has relaxed its export restrictions on hilsa during this period, honoring the cultural and gastronomic significance of the fish to Bengalis on both sides of the border.

The interim government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, had earlier this month imposed a ban on hilsa exports to meet growing domestic demand, temporarily discontinuing the goodwill gesture to India that had been upheld by the previous Awami League government.

Under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Bangladesh annually allowed the export of hilsa between September and October as a symbolic offering of friendship to its neighbor.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce clarified that the revised decision was made following appeals from exporters, and permission for the export of 3,000 tonnes of hilsa would be granted under specific conditions. Applicants are instructed to approach the relevant ministry wing to obtain the necessary permissions.

In 2023, Bangladesh had permitted 79 companies to export a total of 4,000 tonnes of hilsa to India during Durga Puja. Despite being the world's largest producer of hilsa, Bangladesh restricts exports due to high domestic demand for the fish, which is a national favourite.

However, during the Durga Puja season, these restrictions are typically relaxed as a gesture of goodwill.

This year, the uncertainty over hilsa exports had heightened after Bangladesh's change in government, with Indian importers expressing concerns.

The Fish Importers Association of India had formally requested Bangladesh to allow hilsa exports, highlighting that since 2018, a limited quantity has been permitted every year during this festival.

This export approval is expected to ease tensions and ensure the availability of hilsa for the millions of devotees and food enthusiasts in India during the festive season.

