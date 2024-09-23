New Paradigm Institute And Visible College Partner To Support Yale Student UFO Society, First UAP Disclosure Teach-In

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The first-ever UFO/UAP teach-in will be held on Friday, September 27, 2024, at Yale University.

Yale Student UFO Society founder Sydney Morrison

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The New Paradigm Institute (NPI) and The Visible College (VC) announce their partnership with the Yale Student UFO Society's upcoming teach-in on September 27, 2024.

This event will serve as the inaugural session of a pioneering initiative to elevate the academic discourse surrounding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs, at a time when the U.S. government is taking active steps to provide incontrovertible evidence that alien technology and entities exist and have been on our planet in contemporary time.

The Yale Student UFO Society's teach-in represents NPI's and VC's commitment to engaging university professors, students, and academic institutions in the global conversation on UAP.

NPI and VC seek to integrate scholarly expertise into a public discourse long overshadowed by secrecy, myths, and speculation by hosting teach-ins and fostering rigorous intellectual debate.

The Yale Student UFO Society reflects the university's tradition of tackling pressing societal issues through scholarly investigation and debate. The upcoming forum, titled 'More Things in Heaven and Earth': A UFO Teach-In at Yale, promises to explore the UAP phenomenon from a multidisciplinary perspective, offering presentations on topics ranging from physics to mental health support for experiencers and the philosophical implications of UAP.

“It's an honor to host speakers with the intellectual candor and knowledge required to address this complex issue for the Yale community. In our second year, we are deeply grateful for NPI and the Yale Student Mental Health Association's support of this forum advancing the Yale Student UFO Society's mission to interrogate the unknown with the trained presence of mind we take pride in as a school,” said Yale Student UFO Society founder Sydney Morrison.

“As one of the most prestigious institutions in the world, Yale is a fitting venue to launch the first teach-in on UAP Disclosure,” said NPI Chief Counsel Daniel Sheehan.“Yale's legacy of fostering critical thinking, innovation, and the preservation of knowledge makes it the ideal partner in advancing this crucial conversation about UAP and government accountability.”

NPI seeks to bring the academic community to the forefront of the UAP debate, leveraging scholarly integrity to demand truth and transparency. As public interest in UAP disclosures grows, NPI's initiative provides a crucial expert analysis and advocacy platform.

“Our goal is not just to educate, but to build a global coalition demanding UAP disclosure,” said Jim Garrison, Director of NPI's Washington, DC office.“The public has a right to know, and governments are responsible for disclosing what they've learned about UAP. Engaging academics in this conversation is key to elevating the debate and driving meaningful change.”

Steven Brown, Director of The Visible College, said,“While we understand that most academics are not paying much attention to these topics, a growing group of serious scholars are. We are excited to work with the New Paradigm Institute to help foster a deeper understanding of the subject area and to raise awareness of relevant work being done across the global academic community.”

Event Details:

Title: More Things in Heaven and Earth: A UFO Teach-In at Yale

Date: September 27, 2024

Time: 9:30 AM to 8:30 PM EDT

Location: Yale Old Campus, Linsly-Chittenden Hall, Room LC102 (first floor), 63 High St, New Haven, CT 06511

Speakers:

1) Dr. Kevin Knuth (University of Albany) (9:30 AM - 11:00 AM)

2) Jim Garrison & Danny Sheehan (New Paradigm Institute) (11:15 AM - 12:45 PM)

3) Dr. Daniel Stubbings (Cardiff Metropolitan University) & Linda White, LCPC - with potential other special guests (2:15 PM - 3:45 PM)

4) Dr. Steven Brown (the Ohio State University) (4:00 PM - 5:30 PM)

5) Dr. Michael Glawson (College of Charleston) (7:00 PM - 8:30 PM)

About Yale Student UFO Society:

The Yale Student UFO Society aims to contribute to the scientific research surrounding the UAP enigma by conducting rigorous investigations, promoting responsible dialogue, and creating an inclusive space for people to discuss the mysteries of unidentified flying objects.

For more information, please visit

About New Paradigm Institute:

The New Paradigm Institute, a project of the Romero Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interfaith law and policy center, is dedicated to advocating for the public release of information held by the government surrounding the issue of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), or what has commonly been known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

For more information, please visit .

About The Visible College:

The Visible College is a volunteer group of scholars whose mission is to produce, collaborate on, curate, and share high-quality research and educational materials that enable other researchers, policymakers, and the public to understand the complex UAP subject area better.

For more information, please visit .

