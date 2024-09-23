Russian Forces Hit Apartment Building In Kherson
9/23/2024 8:11:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has struck an apartment building in Kherson's Tsentralnyi district.
Kherson Region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian army targeted a high-rise building in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson. A direct hit damaged the roof, stairs and elevator equipment and broke the windows," Prokudin said.
According to him, it was only a miracle that none of the local residents were injured in the strike.
