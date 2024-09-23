Russian Forces Hit Apartment Building In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian has struck an apartment building in Kherson's Tsentralnyi district.

Kherson Region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army targeted a high-rise building in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson. A direct hit damaged the roof, stairs and elevator equipment and broke the windows," Prokudin said.

According to him, it was only a miracle that none of the local residents were in the strike.