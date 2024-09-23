(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly refuted a recent report from the *Wall Street Journal* (WSJ) that estimates Ukrainian military casualties in the ongoing conflict with Russia at approximately 80,000 killed and 400,000 wounded. The article cited "a confidential Ukrainian estimate" from unnamed sources, prompting a wave of scrutiny.



When asked about the WSJ's claims during a press briefing, Zelensky asserted, "80,000? That is a lie. The actual figure is much lower than what has been published. Significantly so." His comments highlight Ukraine's reluctance to provide regular updates on military losses, a stance that has fueled speculation and debate regarding the true extent of casualties on both sides.



Despite the official narrative, various commanders and soldiers have acknowledged significant losses in combat, particularly during the challenging counteroffensive efforts in 2023 and ongoing battles in the Donbass region. In February, Zelensky had stated that around 31,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed since the onset of hostilities, but he did not disclose any figures regarding the wounded.



Further complicating the situation, a Ukrainian lawmaker reportedly claimed in April that Zelensky had "vastly downplayed" casualty figures to maintain morale amid a faltering mobilization effort. Since then, Ukraine has implemented broader conscription measures to draft additional military personnel.



The casualty estimates from the *Wall Street Journal* closely mirror figures previously reported by Russian officials, who claimed in April that Ukraine had lost around half a million troops. Recently, the Russian Defense Ministry indicated that Ukraine's losses had exceeded 15,650 soldiers during operations in the Kursk Region since August.



Zelensky’s dismissal of the WSJ report underscores the ongoing tension surrounding casualty reporting in the conflict, as both sides navigate a complex landscape of information and propaganda. The divergence in reported figures further illustrates the challenges faced by Ukraine as it continues to rally international support while managing internal perceptions of the war's human cost.

