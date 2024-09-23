Harris faces criticism over her limited engagement with media

(MENAFN) United States Vice President Kamala Harris has faced significant criticism for her limited engagement with the since launching her presidential campaign. Her campaign adviser, Keisha Lance-Bottoms, defended Harris in a recent CNN interview, asserting that the Vice President is simply “too busy” to participate in more press interactions. Over the past two months, Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, have conducted only seven sit-down interviews, a stark contrast to former President Donald and his partner, J.D. Vance, who have collectively engaged in around 70 interviews and press conferences.



When factoring in informal discussions, such as Trump's live chat with X owner Elon Musk, the disparity becomes even more pronounced. Harris has predominantly focused on scripted rallies to connect with voters, which has drawn criticism from various quarters, including liberal commentators and prominent media outlets.



Lance-Bottoms emphasized that while the campaign would welcome more media engagement, the demands of the Vice Presidency and the campaign itself leave little room for frequent press appearances. Critics, including those from the New York Times and CNN, have pointed out that Harris appears to be intentionally avoiding unscripted interactions, particularly with challenging media.



Despite these critiques, Harris did recently participate in a friendly interview with Oprah Winfrey, surrounded by a host of celebrity supporters, which included notable figures like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Chris Rock, and Ben Stiller. This event showcased a more favorable side of the Vice President but further fueled the conversation about her limited media presence.



Sources close to Harris’ campaign have indicated that they believe a cautious approach to press interactions is the best strategy moving forward, even if it means frustrating some members of the media. As the campaign unfolds, the question remains whether this strategy will resonate with voters or hinder her visibility and connection to the electorate.

