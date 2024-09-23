Kuwait Amir Congratulates Sri Lanka's Newly Elected Pres.
Date
9/23/2024 7:13:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations Monday to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the president all success and further progress and prosperity for Sri Lanka and its people. (end)
aa
MENAFN23092024000071011013ID1108703607
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.