Greater China CEO Claire Li Exits Burson

Claire Li has left Burson, three months after being named Greater China CEO.



A Burson spokesperson confirmed Li's exit, without providing further details. "I can confirm that Claire Li is no longer with Burson. We thank her for her contributions to the organization and we wish her the best for the future."



Li was named Greater China CEO of Burson in June of this year, when the newly-merged agency unveiled several appointments in the region. She was previously apponted CEO of Hill & Knowlton China a year earlier, ahead of the firm's merger with BCW Global to create Burson.



Prior to rejoining H&K, Li was communications VP at Starbucks, after leading communications and public affairs for GE in China, a five-year stint that followed a similar role at Ford China.

She had also held senior agency positions at FleishmanHillard and APCO Worldwide.

