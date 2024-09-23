Israeli male gets detained over scheme to murder Netanyahu

(MENAFN) An Israeli man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a plot orchestrated by Iran to assassinate high-ranking officials, including Prime Benjamin Netanyahu. The suspect, identified as 73-year-old Moti Maman from Ashkelon, was apprehended last month, but the details of the case were only disclosed by Israeli security agency Shin Bet on Thursday.



According to authorities, Maman had made two trips to Iran and accepted payments for acting as an Iranian agent. His background includes an extended period living in Turkey, where he developed business and social ties with both Turkish and Iranian nationals. This network reportedly facilitated his interactions with Iranian operatives.



In April, Maman was introduced to a businessman in Iran, referred to as Eddy, through two of his Turkish contacts. Following this introduction, he traveled to Iran, where he allegedly met with Iranian security officials. During these meetings, he was offered various tasks, including the placement of money and weapons, gathering intelligence, and connecting with other Israeli citizens.



Maman made a second trip to Iran in August, where he reportedly received directives to "advance assassination attacks" targeting Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. According to Shin Bet, Maman initially sought USD1 million in advance for his involvement in the plot, a demand that Iranian intelligence did not accept. However, he did reportedly receive EUR5,000 (approximately USD5,580) for attending the meetings.



Maman’s attorney characterized the situation as an “error in judgment in the context of his business” and claimed that his client had cooperated significantly with Israeli security services prior to his arrest.



This incident underscores the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, particularly regarding intelligence operations and threats against Israeli officials. The case has raised alarms within the Israeli government about the extent of Iranian influence and the potential for internal security breaches. As investigations continue, the implications of Maman’s alleged actions could have far-reaching consequences for Israeli-Iranian relations and domestic security measures.

MENAFN23092024000045015687ID1108702851