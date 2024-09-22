Brookdale Honors 750 Residents This Centenarian's Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brookdale is celebrating the power of senior living for and longevity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Brookdale Senior Living is proud to celebrate National Centenarians Day on September 22 by honoring approximately 750 remarkable residents across the country who have reached the incredible milestone of 100 years or older. As the nation's largest senior living provider, Brookdale is privileged to care for hundreds of centenarians who embody the spirit of resilience, wisdom, and longevity.

Imogene Backens, 102, is one of 750+ Centenarians who live in a Brookdale Senior Living Community. Backens lives at Brookdale Diablo Lodge in Danville, Calif., where the they have a "Centenarian's Club," with nine members and counting.

"It is a profound honor to celebrate each of our incredible centenarian residents on this special day. Their longevity is a testament to the strength of the human spirit, and we are dedicated to helping them continue to live enriching, meaningful, and active lives," Brookdale President and Chief Executive Officer Lucinda "Cindy" Baier said. "Each of their stories adds to the rich fabric of our community, and we are proud to serve them."

Centenarian's Day is a reminder that strong social connections are not only a source of joy but also a key contributor to longevity. A recent study demonstrates the health and wellness benefits for older adults who move into senior living, including increased longevity and better health outcomes.

As part of a commitment to lifelong wellness, Brookdale offers a person-centered approach aimed at supporting healthy aging, encouraging social connections, and enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care, connection, and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, make new friends, and stay connected with loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 649 communities in 41 states as of June

30, 2024, with the ability to serve approximately 59,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube .

