(MENAFN) British ballet star Xander Parish has publicly criticized Ukraine’s ban on performances of works by renowned Russian classical composers such as Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Sergey Prokofiev, labeling the move as “absurd” given the cultural significance of these artists. Parish, who made history as the first British national to become a lead dancer at Saint Petersburg's prestigious Mariinsky Theater, left Russia shortly after the escalation of conflict between Moscow and Kyiv in February 2022.



In an interview with *The Sunday Times*, Parish expressed his complex feelings regarding Russia, stating, “Those of us who left, we do not hate Russia. We may not agree with what is happening there, but we love Russia. It is an amazing country, and the culture is unparalleled.” He acknowledged the pivotal role Russia played in his career, crediting it for transforming him from an obscure dancer into a ballet star. “I would never have received that at the Royal Ballet in London,” he emphasized.



Parish's comments reflect a broader sentiment within the arts community regarding the ongoing conflict and its implications for cultural expression. He specifically disagreed with the Ukrainian National Ballet's decision to exclude popular ballets by Russian composers from its repertoire during the war. The troupe’s director, Sergey Skuz, has previously stated that staging ballets like *Swan Lake*, *The Nutcracker*, or *Romeo and Juliet* would be tantamount to endorsing “Russian aggression.”



This situation raises important questions about the intersection of art and politics, especially in a time of conflict. As cultural institutions navigate these challenges, the debate continues over how to balance national sentiments with the appreciation of artistic heritage. Parish’s perspective highlights the complexity of cultural identity, particularly in a world increasingly polarized by geopolitical tensions. The discussion underscores the idea that while political conflicts can shape perceptions, the richness of a country’s cultural contributions should not be dismissed or forgotten.

