Rock In Rio 2024: Check Out This Sunday’S Lineup, September 22
9/22/2024 6:24:21 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rock in Rio 2024 bids farewell in grand style this Sunday, September 22.
The World Stage will host some of the most anticipated attractions, including performances by Shawn Mendes, Akon, and Ne-Yo.
Additionally, the Sunset Stage will feature a performance by Mariah Carey, closing the event with a tribute to the pop music diva.
With 700,000 participants expected over the seven days of the festival, Rock in Rio 2024 celebrates 40 years of history and promises to leave its mar with unforgettable shows.
World Stage
4:40 PM - Luísa Sonza
7:00 PM - Ne-Yo
9:20 PM - Akon
12:00 AM - Shawn Mendes
Sunset Stage
3:30 PM - Tribute to Alcione with Brazilian Symphony Orchestra, Diogo Nogueira, Mart'nália, Majur, Péricles, Maria Rita, and Alcione
5:50 PM - Olodumbaiana
8:10 PM - Ney Matogrosso
10:45 PM - Mariah Carey
New Dance Order Stage
10:00 PM - Dubdogz
11:30 PM - Jetlag
1:00 AM - Bhaskar
2:30 AM - Kaskade
Favela Space Stage
4:00 PM - Luiz Otávio
7:00 PM - Livinho
9:00 PM - Belo
Global Village Stage
3:30 PM - Lia de Itamaracá
5:30 PM - Almério e Martins
7:15 PM - Angélique Kidjo
Supernova Stage
3:00 PM - LZ da França
5:00 PM - Gabriel Froede
6:30 PM - Zaynara
8:30 PM - DJ Topo
