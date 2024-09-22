Rock in Rio 2024: Check out This Sunday's Lineup, September 22

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rock in Rio 2024 bids farewell in grand style this Sunday, September 22.



The World Stage will host some of the most anticipated attractions, including performances by Shawn Mendes, Akon, and Ne-Yo.



Additionally, the Sunset Stage will feature a performance by Mariah Carey, closing the event with a tribute to the pop diva.



With 700,000 participants expected over the seven days of the festival, Rock in Rio 2024 celebrates 40 years of history and promises to leave its mar with unforgettable shows.





World Stage







4:40 PM - Luísa Sonza



7:00 PM - Ne-Yo



9:20 PM - Akon

12:00 AM - Shawn Mendes







3:30 PM - Tribute to Alcione with Brazilian Symphony Orchestra, Diogo Nogueira, Mart'nália, Majur, Péricles, Maria Rita, and Alcione



5:50 PM - Olodumbaiana



8:10 PM - Ney Matogrosso

10:45 PM - Mariah Carey







10:00 PM - Dubdogz



11:30 PM - Jetlag



1:00 AM - Bhaskar

2:30 AM - Kaskade







4:00 PM - Luiz Otávio



7:00 PM - Livinho

9:00 PM - Belo







3:30 PM - Lia de Itamaracá



5:30 PM - Almério e Martins

7:15 PM - Angélique Kidjo







3:00 PM - LZ da França



5:00 PM - Gabriel Froede



6:30 PM - Zaynara

8:30 PM - DJ Topo



Sunset StageNew Dance Order StageFavela Space StageGlobal Village StageSupernova StageRock in Rio 2024: Check out This Sunday's Lineup, September 22