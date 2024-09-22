عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rock In Rio 2024: Check Out This Sunday’S Lineup, September 22


9/22/2024 6:24:21 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rock in Rio 2024 bids farewell in grand style this Sunday, September 22.

The World Stage will host some of the most anticipated attractions, including performances by Shawn Mendes, Akon, and Ne-Yo.

Additionally, the Sunset Stage will feature a performance by Mariah Carey, closing the event with a tribute to the pop music diva.

With 700,000 participants expected over the seven days of the festival, Rock in Rio 2024 celebrates 40 years of history and promises to leave its mar with unforgettable shows.


World Stage


  • 4:40 PM - Luísa Sonza
  • 7:00 PM - Ne-Yo
  • 9:20 PM - Akon
  • 12:00 AM - Shawn Mendes

Sunset Stage

  • 3:30 PM - Tribute to Alcione with Brazilian Symphony Orchestra, Diogo Nogueira, Mart'nália, Majur, Péricles, Maria Rita, and Alcione
  • 5:50 PM - Olodumbaiana
  • 8:10 PM - Ney Matogrosso
  • 10:45 PM - Mariah Carey

New Dance Order Stage

  • 10:00 PM - Dubdogz
  • 11:30 PM - Jetlag
  • 1:00 AM - Bhaskar
  • 2:30 AM - Kaskade

Favela Space Stage

  • 4:00 PM - Luiz Otávio
  • 7:00 PM - Livinho
  • 9:00 PM - Belo

Global Village Stage

  • 3:30 PM - Lia de Itamaracá
  • 5:30 PM - Almério e Martins
  • 7:15 PM - Angélique Kidjo

Supernova Stage

  • 3:00 PM - LZ da França
  • 5:00 PM - Gabriel Froede
  • 6:30 PM - Zaynara
  • 8:30 PM - DJ Topo

Rock in Rio 2024: Check out This Sunday's Lineup, September 22

MENAFN22092024007421016031ID1108700913


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search