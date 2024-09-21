Egypt Recommits To Peacemaking On International Day Of Peace

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has joined the United Nations in commemorating International Day of Peace, calling on the international community to end ongoing wars and strengthen peace processes. Egypt, a founding member of the UN, has long been at the forefront of global peacemaking efforts, advocating for a fair and equitable international order that respects international law and achieves the development aspirations of all people. This, Egypt argues, is a vital guarantee for safeguarding international peace and security.

Beyond its global efforts, Egypt has also been active in promoting peace in its own region. It has worked to preserve national institutions and empower them to fulfil their responsibilities in countries facing crises, particularly in Libya, Sudan and Somalia. Egypt's contributions go beyond active participation in relevant peace talks, and it also leverages its capabilities to support these neighbouring countries in overcoming their current challenges and restoring peace and stability.

Egypt has been a pioneer in proposing a comprehensive approach to international peace and security, encompassing peacemaking, peacekeeping, and peacebuilding. This was during its recent membership in the UN Security Council in 2016/2017, and Egypt has similarly contributed to the establishment of the African Peace and Security Architecture with these three pillars.

Egypt has also shared its vision for global governance at the Aswan Forum for Peace and Sustainable Development, hosted in July. The Forum, which addressed priorities of multilateralism, global governance, and sustainable peace, aimed to prepare for the Future Summit and was held under the theme“Africa in a Changing World: Reimagining Global Governance for Peace and Development.”

The country is working to integrate the UN and African systems for safeguarding international peace and security. It is currently a member of the African Peace and Security Council and will hold meetings under Egypt's chairmanship with the UN Security Council. Egypt also hosts the African Union's Peacebuilding and Development Fund and is working to integrate its role with the UN Peacebuilding Commission and Peacebuilding Fund.

Egypt's role in linking regional and international efforts is not limited to the African context. During its recent presidency of the UN Security Council in 2016, Egypt initiated the first joint meeting with the League of Arab States Council in its headquarters in Cairo.

Egypt established the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding in 1994 to train and qualify Egyptian, Arab, African and Francophone personnel in the field of peacekeeping.

This year's International Day of Peace celebration is themed“Cultivating a Culture of Peace.” Egypt stresses the importance of the role played by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in building the foundations of peace in human minds, a role that has become more urgent than ever. Egypt was one of the founding members of UNESCO and has given it great attention through its active participation in its various councils and committees. It believes that spreading peace and promoting humanitarian values cannot occur without employing education, science, culture, communication and information to promote cooperation and mutual respect between all people worldwide, without discrimination.

In this context, Egypt has nominated Khaled El-Anany for the post of Director-General of UNESCO in the elections scheduled for next year. The nomination has been endorsed by Arab and African leaders at the summit level.

Egypt reiterates its commitment to continuing its leading contributions to achieving the UN's peacemaking objectives. Egypt recalls its regional initiative as it was the first to open the door to the peace process in the entire Middle East, which is achieved by fulfilling the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and all their inalienable national rights, through the establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Egypt continues to play its leading role in achieving the desired peace through its genuine contribution to mediating an end to the aggression on Gaza. On this International Day of Peace, Egypt reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the full delivery of humanitarian aid, immediate reconstruction, and the achievement of a comprehensive settlement through the establishment of a comprehensive and just peace in the Middle East.