New Era Education Partners With Moon Hall School To Establish Egypt's 1St Special Needs Learning Centre

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a historic step towards advancing inclusive education in Egypt, New Era Education and Moon Hall School have signed a collaboration agreement to establish the country's first Special Needs Centre at New Giza in Cairo.

The agreement was signed during a reception hosted by the Egyptian Embassy in London, coinciding with the British Egyptian Business Association's (BEBA) trade delegation visit to the UK. The event was attended by a high-level Egyptian delegation, including ministers, senior officials, and business leaders from both countries.

His Excellency Sherif Kamel, Egyptian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, welcomed the agreement, emphasising the importance of educational cooperation between Egypt and the UK.“This partnership reflects the commitment of both governments to support private sector initiatives in education,” Ambassador Kamel said.“By leveraging the unique expertise of British institutions, this initiative marks a pioneering step towards enhancing educational opportunities in Egypt.”

The partnership brings together Moon Hall School's expertise in supporting students with special educational needs, particularly dyslexia, with New Era Education's vision of transforming education in Egypt and the region. Through this collaboration, the two institutions aim to provide specialised, high-quality educational support for students facing difficulties accessing learning.

“We are thrilled to partner with Moon Hall School, a leader in inclusive education,” said Dr. Tamer Tammam, Chairman & Founder of New Era Education.“By introducing this pioneering Learning Centre at New Giza, we are ensuring that Egyptian students with special educational needs have access to the tailored educational support they need to thrive. This initiative aligns with our broader mission to provide world-class, innovative education to students in Egypt and beyond.”

The centre will offer specialised learning strategies and programmes tailored to the needs of students with dyslexia and other learning difficulties, allowing them to unlock their full academic potential. The collaboration represents a significant milestone in establishing Egypt as a hub for specialised education, ensuring every child has the opportunity to excel, regardless of their learning needs.

“Moon Hall School is excited to bring our longstanding experience in helping students with dyslexia and other associated difficulties to Egypt,” said Michelle Catterson, Moon Hall's Executive Head.“Through this collaboration, we hope to set a new benchmark for specialised education in the region, providing students with the right environment, strategies, and resources to succeed academically and personally. We believe every child is entitled to thrive and with our additional support, we know that the possibilities are endless.”

The collaboration has been facilitated by international schools' consultancy, Minerva International Education Ltd. The initiative marks another milestone in New Era Education's commitment to changing Egypt's educational landscape. In recent years, New Era Education has partnered with leading global institutions, such as Uppingham School, bringing internationally acclaimed educational models to Egypt, further strengthening the country's reputation as a leader in educational innovation.