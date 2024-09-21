Brazil’S Tourism Sector Sees 207% Surge In Foreign Investment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's saw a remarkable 207% increase in foreign during the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year.



This impressive growth marks the best performance in five years for the sector. The of Tourism reported that foreign investments reached $126 million in the first six months.



This figure represents a significant leap from pre-pandemic levels, with a 162% increase compared to 2019.



These numbers reflect Brazil's strengthening image abroad and the government's efforts to attract investors. Celso Sabino, the Minister of Tourism, highlighted the country's appeal to foreign investors.







He emphasized Brazil's numerous attractions, legal security, and growing social responsibility as key factors.



The United Nations now ranks Brazil as the fifth most attractive destination for foreign investment globally. Transportation emerged as the leading sector, drawing $83 million in investments.



Culture and leisure followed closely, attracting $22 million. Together, these two sectors accounted for 83% of the total investment in the first half of 2024.



Brazil's improved standing was further bolstered by Moody's credit rating agency. In May, Moody's upgraded Brazil's credit outlook from "stable" to "positive," signaling optimism about the country's internal environment.







Foreign direct investments play a crucial role in developing Brazil's tourism sector and overall economy.



They contribute to modernizing productive capacity and generate new business opportunities. These investments also promote environmental sustainability and foster innovation.



The influx of foreign capital helps diversify and modernize Brazil's national production base. It serves as a powerful catalyst for sustainable regional development through tourism.



This trend promises to bring lasting benefits to Brazil's economy and its thriving tourism industry.



