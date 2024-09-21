Ten Hag Belives Rashford 'Is On His Way Back' After Taking Control

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Sep 21 (IANS) Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, reflecting on Marcus Rashford's resurgence after a challenging season said "Marcus is on his way back". After scoring a personal best of 30 goals in Ten Hag's debut season, Rashford's form dipped sharply last term, leaving him with just eight goals and out of England's European Championship squad.

The 26-year-old striker, struggled with form, discipline, and focus. A trip to Belfast in January without permission saw him dropped from the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Newport, a low point in his turbulent campaign.

However, recent performances suggest Rashford is reclaiming his spark. The forward netted twice in United's midweek EFL Cup win against Barnsley, bringing his tally to three goals for the season-a feat it took him until December to achieve last year. His improved form coincides with the return of legendary United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy to the club's coaching staff, although Ten Hag insists the turnaround is largely down to Rashford himself.

"He always knew, and every player knows, when your lifestyle is not right, you can't perform," Ten Hag explained. "You don't get the right levels when you don't have a good and disciplined life away from Carrington."

Rashford, now demonstrating a renewed focus and commitment, appears to be taking control of his career, a fact that has not gone unnoticed by Ten Hag. "He took control of it, and I think he is on the way back. Probably he needed some help but at the end of the day, he has to do it by himself," the United boss added.

Despite being left out of England's latest squad by interim manager Lee Carsley, Ten Hag is confident that Rashford's international career will soon regain momentum. "It is not up to me, but I think he will always be an option for every manager," Ten Hag said, expressing optimism about Rashford's chances of a recall for upcoming Nations League fixtures.

As Rashford continues his journey of self-recovery, Ten Hag's faith in the forward remains unwavering. "When he sets his professionalism, he will perform because he is a class player."