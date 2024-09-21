Cleantech News - Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing Of Midori Carbon Inc. (CSE: MIDO)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Midori Carbon Inc. (CSE: MIDO) ("Midori" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company's common shares have been approved for listing on the CSE under the symbol MIDO .

Midori has developed a and related software application that are designed to make the trading of carbon credits easy and accessible. The Company anticipates that individuals will be able to use its mobile application to buy and sell the credits, enabling them to participate in a massive and rapidly growing market.

"Carbon offset credits are an extremely important tool to combat global climate change," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We support Midori's efforts to help retail investors participate in this market, which is positive for the planet and offers potential investment opportunities. We are pleased the company has chosen to list on the CSE."

