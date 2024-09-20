Qatar International Islamic Bank Makes Mandate Announcement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar International Islamic ('QIIB'), rated A2 by Moody's (stable) and A by Fitch (stable), a leading Islamic bank in Qatar, has mandated Bank as Sole Global Coordinator along with Al Rayan LLC, Citi, Doha Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Lesha Bank, Mashreq, QNB Capital and Warba Bank as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to arrange a Global Investor Call as well as virtual calls starting, Thursday 19 September and physical investor meetings in London, United Kingdom on Monday 23 September.

A USD-denominated benchmark Regulation S perpetual non-call 5.5-year fixed rate resettable Additional Tier 1 Capital Certificates offering will follow, subject to market conditions. QIIB has also announced yesterday a fixed price tender offer to purchase any and all of QIIB Tier 1 Sukuk Limited's outstanding USD 300,000,000 Regulation S only 4.875 percent.

Additional Tier 1 Capital Certificates (ISIN: XS2077741978) for cash subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 19 September 2024.