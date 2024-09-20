عربي


Jimmy John's Honors Secret Service Members With Free Subs!


9/20/2024 3:07:37 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANA, Pa., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
In a heartfelt tribute to the dedicated men and women of the Secret Service, Jimmy John's is excited to announce a special offer: Free Subs for all Secret Service members from today until Tuesday!

At Jimmy John's, we recognize and appreciate the vital role that Secret Service agents play in protecting our nation and its leaders. As a token of our gratitude, we invite all active Secret Service members to visit the Indiana PA Jimmy Johns location and enjoy a complimentary sub of their choice during this special promotion.

Offer Details:

  • Who: All active Secret Service members
  • What: Free Subs
  • When: Today through Tuesday
  • Where: Indiana PA. Jimmy John's location

This initiative reflects our commitment to support and honor those who serve our country. We encourage all Secret Service members to take a break and enjoy our Freaky Fresh sandwiches, made with high-quality ingredients and served with our signature speed.

Thank you for your service! We look forward to welcoming you at Jimmy John's.

Media Contact:
Vincent Petito
4129791027
[email protected]

SOURCE Jimmy John's

PR Newswire

