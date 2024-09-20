Young Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Gunfire In Jerusalem
RAMALLAH, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation forces shot dead a 21-year-old Palestinian young man during a raid in Qalandia refugee camp in the north of occupied Jerusalem on Friday, said Jerusalem media office.
"The Jerusalem Governorate confirmed the death of Yasser Raed Mteir, who was critically injured in the abdomen during the incursion into the Al-Matar neighborhood of Qalandia early this morning," it said in a press release.
Meanwhile, local sources in the occupied West bank town of Qabatiya said that the death toll due to the raid has thus risen to seven. (end)
