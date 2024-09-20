Jordan Vows Readiness To Assist Lebanon Following Blasts
9/20/2024
Jordan Times
AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, in the caretaker government, held a phone call on Tuesday with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
Safadi voiced Jordan's readiness, upon his majesty King Abdullah's directives, to provide any necessary medical assistance to the Lebanese medical sector to treat thousands of citizens, who were injured in Tuesday's explosions in Lebanon.
Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and stability, and expressed solidarity with Lebanon and its people, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
Safadi stressed the urgent need to stop the dangerous escalation in the region, calling for an immediate end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the escalation in the West Bank, and adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
He reiterated Jordan's condemnation of any actions that threaten Lebanon's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.
Mikati expressed gratitude to the King for his initiative and emphasised Lebanon's appreciation for Jordan's consistent support, as well as its commitment to Lebanon's security and stability, the statement said.
