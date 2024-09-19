Dime Enhances Middle Market Lending Presence On Long Island

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the“Company” or“Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community (the“Bank”) announced that it has hired Jason (“Jay”) Quinn as Senior Relationship Manager within its middle C&I lending operations.



Quinn was previously with for over twenty-six years, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager. He will be based in Melville and focused on growing Dime's C&I business in Long Island.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.6 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

1 Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.