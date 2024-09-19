Azerbaijan, Türkiye Expand Military Cooperation

Azerbaijan, Türkiye Expand Military Cooperation
Acting Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan
– Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade,
who is on a visit to a fraternal country at the invitation of the
Commander of the Air Force of the Republic of Türkiye, army General
Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, held a series of meetings, Azernews reports,
citing the press services of the Defense Ministry.
Amidst his visit, Lieutenant General N.Islamzade met with the
President of the Secretariat of Defense Industries under the
Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Haluk Görgün, the
Minister of National Defense, Mr. Yaşar Güler, and the Commander of
the Air Force, Army General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu.
The meetings discussed the current state and development
prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye
and exchanged a wide range of ideas regarding future joint
projects.
During the meetings, the importance of further expansion of
cooperation in military, military-technical, and military
educational fields was emphasized and other issues of common
interest were discussed.
