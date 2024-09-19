عربي


Azerbaijan, Türkiye Expand Military Cooperation

9/19/2024 3:11:16 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Acting Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, who is on a visit to a fraternal country at the invitation of the Commander of the Air Force of the Republic of Türkiye, army General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, held a series of meetings, Azernews reports, citing the press services of the Defense Ministry.

Amidst his visit, Lieutenant General N.Islamzade met with the President of the Secretariat of Defense Industries under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Haluk Görgün, the Minister of National Defense, Mr. Yaşar Güler, and the Commander of the Air Force, Army General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu.

The meetings discussed the current state and development prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and exchanged a wide range of ideas regarding future joint projects.

During the meetings, the importance of further expansion of cooperation in military, military-technical, and military educational fields was emphasized and other issues of common interest were discussed.

