Meet Guillermo Güereque: Driving Change For The Next Generations Through Representation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Our purpose is what unites us at Henkel North America: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. Our pioneering spirit is reflective of the diverse backgrounds, experiences and talents of our employees and partners. They dare to make an impact on the world by collaborating to tackle challenges, find solutions and open new perspectives.

Their contributions allow us to deliver products, services and innovations that enrich and improve everyday life. We invite you to“meet” our pioneers in our series,“Pioneers for Good.”

Introducing Guillermo

As Senior Communications Manager for Joico – one of Henkel's professional haircare brands – Guillermo's impact expands beyond his day-to-day responsibilities of guiding creative strategy for digital marketing and communications.

What Guillermo brings to his work is a deep passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and understanding of the importance of integrating sustainability. He has become a leading voice within Henkel's Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), an advocate for embracing sustainable practices, and a mentor for the next generation.

Making a Difference Through Leadership

At Henkel, ERGs help create a culture that values and elevates different perspectives and backgrounds. Guillermo volunteers his time to build a strong network and promote leadership development. He co-founded ¡Unidos!, the Latinx/Hispanic ERG, and is an active member of the PRIDE ERG.

Guillermo understands how sharing his own experiences can support others. It's why he represents the company at recruitment events like the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers' (SHPE) National Convention and the Reaching Out MBA (ROMBA) Conference where he's connecting with Hispanic STEM students and LGBTQ+ business students, encouraging them in their own professional journeys.

The first time I went to SHPE,” he says,“I was emotionally impacted. I had never seen so many people like me in a room like that. We need to see representation of others like us at all levels.”

Laying the Groundwork for Diverse Representation

Guillermo's work is an extension of his commitment to DEI and multicultural representation, drawing inspiration from his own diverse background.“I was born in Mexico and raised in Southern California from age four. I think the duality of those cultures has influenced a lot of my decisions.”

Culture and inclusion are at the heart of Guillermo's work to ensure Joico's brand content and messaging – as well as the models and artists the brand hires – represent the diversity of the consumers who use their products.

He has engaged Henkel interns in an annual audit process that analyzes the company's social media presence and seeks ways to constantly optimize content for representation, diversity, and inclusivity. These audits have grown tremendously, from reviews of Joico's Instagram page to full assessments of the brand's online presence. It is just one example of Guillermo's impact – not only for the brand, but also for the interns who learn the value of representation.

Empowering the Next Generation

Guillermo believes in empowering the next generation and has helped bring the Henkel Researchers' World curriculum to life for students attending events like STEM Day at Henkel.

Guillermo's family has been a particular inspiration for him – especially his sister, who opened his eyes to wider possibilities for the future. He has watched her excel in aerospace engineering, a male-dominated field, which helped transform his own perception of being a leader.

“My sister did not have an example in her industry – she was one of only three women in her graduating class, and the only Latina. Had she not gone on to graduate school, would I have seen myself doing the same?” It's questions like these that have driven Guillermo in his own career and to be a role model to others.

He is an advocate for early-in-career colleagues at Henkel, who he encourages to get involved in ERGs to find community and unique leadership opportunities. "Putting yourself out there can help you build your network, pull you out of your comfort zone, and open doors by introducing you to new tools and experiences that can impact your career in the long term."

Embodying a Pioneer's Spirit

Throughout his work, Guillermo has found endless opportunities to be a pioneer for good. He understands the voices we bring to the table and the choices we make contribute to innovating for the future. In addition to being an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, he serves as Regional Sustainability Manager for the professional haircare business and sits on the company's Evergreen Council – a cross-functional team exploring how Henkel Consumer Brands can track progress and achieve Henkel's sustainability goals.

“Sustainable business practices have been at the heart of our culture for decades.” he says of Henkel,“We continue to lead in sustainability. Those aren't just words - they really are the focus of the company, and we all have a part in that."

When asked what it means to be a Pioneer for Good, Guillermo reflects on the importance of understanding your power and impact as a leader.“We know our decisions don't only affect the here and now – they will carry into the next generation and beyond.”