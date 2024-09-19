The Salted Fry Wins The 2024 Best Of Florida Regional Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MOUNT DORA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Salted Fry, a beloved gluten-free dining destination in Mount Dora, has been honored with the 2024 Regional Best of Florida Award. This prestigious accolade, determined by the votes of dedicated customers, solidifies The Salted Fry's reputation as a premier choice for exceptional gluten-free dining in Florida.



The Salted Fry has quickly risen to prominence thanks to its commitment to quality, flavor, and inclusivity. Their menu, which is entirely gluten-free, showcases a variety of delicious options that cater to all taste preferences.



Among the highlights is their signature Pomme Frites-Belgian-style fries that are perfectly golden and crispy on the outside with a soft, tender center. These are complemented by a selection of fresh, house-made dipping sauces that add a unique flair to every bite.



"We are honored to receive this recognition," says the owner of The Salted Fry. "This award reflects our dedication to providing a safe, enjoyable dining experience without compromising on taste. The support from our customers means everything to us."



Beyond their famous fries, The Salted Fry offers an extensive menu that includes a variety of tasty sandwiches, craft sodas, and a selection of gluten-free beers and wines. The self-serve wine station and the selection of Glutenberg Brewery beer sourced from Montreal, Canada, have become popular choices among patrons who enjoy pairing their meals with high-quality, gluten-free beverages.



What truly sets The Salted Fry apart is its inclusive atmosphere. Whether guests have a gluten sensitivity or are simply looking for a great meal, they can find something to enjoy at this welcoming restaurant. The Salted Fry has successfully created a space where everyone can savor the best in food while remaining true to its gluten-free commitment.



The recent Best of Florida Regional Award is a testament to the high regard in which The Salted Fry is held by its community. It highlights the restaurant's dedication to not just serving food but creating a dining experience that customers love and trust.



For those visiting Mount Dora, a stop at The Salted Fry is a must to experience firsthand what makes this restaurant a standout. It's no surprise that The Salted Fry has earned such a distinguished honor-it's a place where taste, safety, and enjoyment come together in every dish.



For more information Click Here.

The Salted Fry

The Salted Fry

+1 352-720-3755

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.