Heritage Grocers Group Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Prizes, Authentic Recipes And Community Support Efforts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or“HGG”), one of the leading Hispanic food retailers in the country, is pleased to announce its portfolio of companies that includes Cardenas Markets , El Rancho Supermercado and Tony's Fresh has officially kicked off a series of initiatives to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place now through October 15.



Each Heritage banner company continues to honor Hispanic heritage and will hold various activities that highlight Hispanic culture and traditions passed down generationally while also facilitating programs and events that support current and future generations.

“As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate the Hispanic culture, its traditions and our loyal customers,” said Adam Salgado , Chief Marketing Officer for Heritage Grocers Group.“Our stores are integral parts of the community, and we are committed to bringing people together and keeping traditions alive through our unique offerings and community-focused initiatives.”

This month's celebrations included the Cardenas Markets Foundation's 20th Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament, held on Sept. 16th, which raised more than $900,000 for local charitable efforts. The foundation raises scholarship funds for local students in the areas where Cardenas Markets operate. In conjunction with the American Heart Association, the Cardenas Markets Foundation also recently launched its R.Á.P.I.D.O. campaign, a newly developed effort to raise awareness for common stroke symptoms. Additionally, the foundation is committing $25,000 in donations to local food banks throughout Cardenas Markets' geographical footprint.

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, each Heritage banner will feature a broad range of fresh and authentic recipes and meal tips on their respective websites that encompass and celebrate Hispanic countries and cuisines. Additionally, each banner's respective loyalty programs will also offer varying promotions and deals on items that vary by region. Each banner will also host online sweepstakes where customers can sign up for a chance to win prizes such as Weber Gas Grills, gift cards and other great prizes.



About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony's Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit .

Contact

Marisa Kutansky

Senior Communications Director

Tel: (909) 923-7426 ext. 1414

Email: ...