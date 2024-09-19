Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market To Reach $24.1 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 12.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increase in prevalence of chronic conditions, surge in technological advancements, and rise in awareness about early diagnosis are the major factors which drive the global growth. Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market by Analyzer (Biochemistry Analyzers, Immuno-Based Analyzers and Hematology Analyzers), by Application ( Drug Discovery, Genomics, Proteomics, Bioanalyss , Analytical Chemistry and Others), and End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the automated biochemical analyzers market was valued at $7.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $24.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market Forecast 2033 - Prime determinants of growth Increase in prevalence of chronic conditions, surge in technological advancements, and rise in awareness about early diagnosis are the major factors that drive the growth of the automated biochemical analyzers market. However, the high initial cost of automated biochemical analyzers systems restricts the market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets and growing need for point-of-care testing offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global automated biochemical analyzers market. Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $7.6 billion Market Size in 2033 $24.1 billion CAGR 12.2% No. of Pages in Report 228 Segments Covered Analyzer, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers

Increase in prevalence of chronic conditions

Rise in technological advancements Rise in awareness about early diagnosis Opportunities

Growth opportunities in emerging markets Growing need for point-of-care testing Restraint High cost of automated biochemical analyzers systems



Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst -



Segment Highlights

Immuno-based analyzer segment is expected to witness significant growth

By analyzer, the immuno-based analyzer segment is expected to drive significant growth in the automated analyzer market due to its high sensitivity and specificity in detecting a wide range of biomarkers. These analyzers are essential for diagnosing infectious diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders, providing rapid and accurate results. In addition, technological advancements, such as enhanced automation and integration with artificial intelligence, further boost their adoption. Further, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for personalized medicine also contribute to the growth of this segment.

Rise in demand for automated biochemical analyzers technology in drug discovery

By application, the drug discovery segment is poised for significant growth in the automated analyzer market owing to increasing demand for precise and high-throughput screening technologies. Automated analyzers streamline biochemical assays critical for drug development, enhancing efficiency and reducing time-to-market for new therapies. These analyzers enable rapid screening of compound libraries, biomarker identification, and toxicity testing, crucial for optimizing drug candidates. In addition, advances in automation, integration of AI and machine learning, and expanded capabilities in handling complex assays further bolster their appeal in pharmaceutical research.

Benefits of automated biochemical analyzers in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is poised for significant growth in the automated analyzer market due to increasing demand for advanced analytical tools in drug development, quality control, and regulatory compliance. These companies require precise and reliable biochemical analysis for research on new therapies, batch testing of pharmaceutical products, and ensuring product safety and efficacy. In addition, rise in pharmaceutical research, driven by innovations in biotechnology and personalized medicine, the adoption of automated analyzers is expected to accelerate.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry -

Regional Outlook

North America to dominate by 2033

North America is poised to lead the growth in the automated analyzer market due to high healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and a strong emphasis on technological advancements. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, drives demand for automated analyzers for efficient diagnostic solutions. In addition, the presence of leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies fosters innovation and adoption of advanced medical technologies which further supports the market growth.

Key Players



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Hudson Robotics Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Synchron Lab Automation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Siemens

Tecan Group Ltd

PerkinElmer Inc. Honeywell International Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automated biochemical analyzers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, product approvals, product launch, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements -

Recent Developments in Automated Biochemical Analyzers Industry

In November 2023, the Canon Medical held a ceremony at its Dalian plant in Liaoning province to mark the domestic production of its TBA-FX8 fully automated biochemistry analyzer, which was approved for sale in China in June.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Liquid Biopsy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Companion Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter