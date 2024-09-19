Dr. Sanjay Kumar Joins Fastercapital's Mentors Network In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FasterCapital welcomes Dr. Sanjay Kumar as a new mentor from India. Sanjay Kumar is a start-up advisor and an honorary consultant for MSME and startups.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in social entrepreneurship, business incubation, project management, entrepreneurship development, teaching, training, and research. He has successfully conducted various entrepreneurship training programs supported by the of India and is currently mentoring over 151 startups.

FasterCapital helps startups and entrepreneurs an supports them from day one through various programs. FasterCapital has supported over 700 startups worldwide in raising capital. The company also connects entrepreneurs with mentors and experts who help them in their journey.

