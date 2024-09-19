Mild Weather Expected Across Most Regions Until Saturday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 19 (Petra) -- Temperatures are set to remain moderate in most regions of the Kingdom through Saturday, while areas such as the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively hotter conditions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Thursday's forecast indicates mild weather across most areas, accompanied by scattered low clouds over northern and central Jordan. In contrast, the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see warmer temperatures, with northwesterly winds blowing at moderate speeds, occasionally picking up.On Friday, a slight increase in temperatures is expected, resulting in pleasant conditions in the highlands and mild weather in other regions. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain relatively warm, with low clouds continuing to appear over northern and central areas. Winds will remain moderate from the northwest, intensifying at times.By Saturday, temperatures will decrease slightly, maintaining moderate conditions in most parts of the Kingdom. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will again experience relatively warm weather. Cloud cover at varying altitudes will persist, and moderate northwesterly winds will continue to be active at intervals.Sunday is expected to bring another slight drop in temperatures, with partly cloudy skies and pleasant conditions prevailing in most areas. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain relatively warm. A brief window of light, and scattered showers is possible in the northern regions of Jordan during the morning. Winds will be moderate from the northwest, occasionally becoming stronger.The temperature range today in East Amman is forecast between 28 C and 18 C, while West Amman will see temperatures between 26 C and 16 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures will range from 24 C to 15 C, while the Sharah highlands will experience temperatures between 25 C and 13 C. The Dead Sea and Aqaba are expected to record highs of 36 C and 37 C, respectively, with lows of 23 C and 24 C.