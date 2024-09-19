Qatar-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group Visits Georgia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tbilisi: The Shura Council Qatar-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group visited the Parliament of Georgia within the framework of promoting the bilateral relations between the Shura Council and the Parliament of the Republic of Georgia.

Headed by Chairman of Qatar-Georgia Parliamentary Group H E Mohammed bin Fahd Al Mesallam, the three-day visit included holding a number of meetings with parliamentarians and officials to enhance the prospects of cooperation and understanding between the two sides.

In this context, the Shura Council's delegation met with Speaker of the Georgian Parliament H E Shalva Papoashvili, Member of the Parliament and Chairman of the Qatar-Gergia Parliamentary Friendship Group H E David Songulashvili, and Chair of Foreign Relations Committee at the Georgian Parliament H E Nikoloz Samkharadze.

The Shura Council's delegation also met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Georgia H E Alexander Khvtisiashvili and Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development H E Irakli Nadareishvili.

During the meetings, they discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance the cooperation between the Shura Council and the Parliament of Georgia.

They also emphasized the significance of developing the work of friendship groups between the two sides through continuous communication and mutual visits.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Georgia H E Hassan bin Ahmed Al Mutawa attended the meetings.

The Shura Council's delegation included HE Abdulla bin Jaber Al Lebdah and HE Nasser bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi - members of the Shura Council's Qatar-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group.