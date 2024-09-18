Tom Sawyer Software Announces Release Of Sysml V2 Viewer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tom Sawyer SysML v2 Viewer provides automatic layout and intuitive graph interaction, making it easier for engineers to efficiently explore and analyze complex models and gain deeper insights.

Advanced Model Visualization for the Next Generation of Standards

- Janet Six, Ph.D., Senior Product ManagerBERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tom Sawyer Software, a leader in graph and data visualization, is proud to announce the launch of the new SysML v2 Viewer that enhances the ability of systems engineers to explore and understand intricate SysML v2 models and more easily communicate complex system designs to stakeholders. SysML v2 Viewer integrates with any SysML v2 API-compliant repository and provides automatic layout and intuitive graph interaction, making it easier for engineers to efficiently explore and analyze complex models and gain deeper insights.“SysML v2 Viewer represents a major leap forward for systems engineers,” said Janet Six, Ph.D., Senior Product Manager at Tom Sawyer Software.“With its advanced visualization capabilities, the viewer enables systems engineers to navigate complex models helping them make informed decisions faster and ultimately driving better outcomes for stakeholders.”Key features of SysML v2 Viewer include:-Seamless Integration: Easily connect to any repository that supports the SysML v2 API and services specification, ensuring smooth integration and effortless access to your models with minimal setup.-Automatic Model Visualization: Instantly generate interactive graph visualizations of models using built-in graph layout algorithms for consistent, readable, and dynamic diagrams saving systems engineers from hours of time manipulating incomplete and inelegantly arranged drawings.-Intuitive Graph Interaction: Effortlessly navigate complex models and create custom visualizations that reveal connections and insights at a glance and simplifies communication of complex concepts to stakeholders.-Customized Drawings: Visually distinguish different components or system behaviors with color coding of user-defined keywords making it easier to interpret complex models and quickly identify key elements, spot patterns, and highlight areas of interest or concern.This new product supports applications in aerospace, automotive, and defense, offering the flexibility and precision required for the most demanding systems engineering projects.Tom Sawyer SysML v2 Viewer is available now. Visit our website for more information about Tom Sawyer SysML v2 Viewer and its advanced capabilities.About Tom Sawyer SoftwareTom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.

