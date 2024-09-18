EU Foreign Policy Chief Acknowledges Significance Of UNGA Resolution On Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell acknowledged "the great significance" of the adoption by the UN General Assembly on Wednesday of a demanding, inter alia, an end to Israel's of Palestinian territory within one year.

"This is the first UN General Assembly Resolution ever introduced by the State of Palestine, the text of which had been built on the International Court of Justice's Advisory Opinion on the Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), including East Jerusalem, of 19 July 2024," he said in a press release.

"With 124 countries voting in favour, the UN General Assembly has forcefully reaffirmed its commitment to the realization of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including its right to an independent and sovereign State, living side by side in peace and security with Israel, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

"In line with its longstanding common position and UN Security Council Resolutions, I reiterate the call for a lasting and sustainable peace, and reaffirm that the EU will not recognise changes to the 1967 borders, nor Israeli sovereignty over the territories occupied since 1967, unless agreed by parties," Borrell added. (end)

