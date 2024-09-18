Maiwand Grill Expands Catering Services Beyond Baltimore City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maiwand Grill, Afghan Kabobs

- Ishaq RafiqBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maiwand Grill, the beloved Afghan kabob restaurant known for its flavorful, authentic dishes, is excited to announce the expansion of its catering services beyond Baltimore City into Baltimore County and surrounding areas. As part of this new offering, customers can now enjoy $30 off catering services, making it easier than ever for local residents and businesses to experience the vibrant flavors of Afghanistan at their special events.Building on its reputation for exceptional Afghan cuisine , Maiwand Grill aims to share its culinary tradition with a broader community. This expansion reflects the restaurant's commitment to delivering high-quality, delicious food to an ever-growing customer base."We've had great success serving our loyal customers in Baltimore City, and we're thrilled to expand our catering services to neighboring areas," said Ishaq Rafiq, Owner of Maiwand Grill. "Our goal is to bring the flavors of Afghanistan to more people, and this expansion is the next step in that journey. We want to continue being a part of our community's special occasions, whether it's a corporate event, family gathering, or celebration."Maiwand Grill's catering menu offers a wide range of traditional Afghan dishes, from its signature kabobs to savory stews, rice dishes, and fresh-baked naan. Each item is crafted with the same care and attention that has made the restaurant a local favorite.About Maiwand GrillEstablished in 2015, Maiwand Grill has been a cornerstone of the Baltimore dining scene, offering authentic Afghan cuisine in a warm and welcoming environment. Known for its flavorful kabobs and commitment to quality, the restaurant invites guests to enjoy the rich culinary heritage of Afghanistan. Whether dining in or catering for a large event, Maiwand Grill continues to celebrate Afghan culture through its food and hospitality.For more information or to book catering services, visit or call +1.410.685.0208.

