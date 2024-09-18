Atticus Publishing Presents: Barbara J. Meredith's Daisy And Friends: What Happened To Yesterday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Barbara J. Meredith - Author

Daisy and Friends–What Happened to Yesterday: A Story Cover

Daisy and Friends Waiting for the School Bus

Offers Insightful Look at the COVID-19 Pandemic for Children

WILLINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Barbara J. Meredith, an esteemed children's author, is proud to spotlight her impactful book, Daisy and Friends: What Happened to Yesterday (A Covid-19 Story). This insightful work provides a valuable resource for helping young readers understand the profound changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.In Daisy and Friends: What Happened to Yesterday, Meredith addresses the confusion and abrupt changes that children experienced when the pandemic transformed their daily lives almost overnight.Schools closed, families adapted to new routines, and unfamiliar terms like "social distancing" became part of everyday conversations. Meredith's book presents these concepts in a child-friendly manner, making it easier for young readers to grasp the reasons behind these sudden changes.Barbara J. Meredith is a recognized figure in children's literature, having co-owned Kids Express Learning Center & Daycare, LLC, in Willington, Connecticut. Her first book, Daisy and Friends: How to Stay Healthy, was inspired by the center's curriculum and was designed as a practical learning tool for teachers.Meredith's dedication to education and storytelling is evident in her series, which includes:.Daisy and Friends: How to Stay Healthy.Daisy and Friends: Rocky's New Friend.Daisy and Friends: Outside Our Window.Daisy and Friends: Waiting for the School Bus.Daisy and Friends: What Happened to YesterdayHer work has received notable attention, including advertising features in Publisher's Weekly (December 2023 and January 2024), and appearances at prestigious book fairs such as the London Book Fair and the Frankfurt Book Fair. Meredith has also been interviewed on Speaking of Writers (September 2023) and Spotlight TV (November 2022). Her book was nominated for the Eric Hoffer Award in 2022, highlighting its impact and relevance.The Daisy and Friends series aims to impart essential life skills to children through engaging storytelling. Meredith's approach ensures that young readers not only understand but also relate to important concepts like health, friendship, and adaptation.Visit Barbara J. Meredith's official website at BarbaraJMeredithbooks for more details about her books and upcoming events.

