Curriculum Associates Supports Striving Readers With New Edition Of Phonics For Reading Program

Phonics for Reading builds the skills and confidence needed for students in Grades 3–12 to close the gap to grade level

Curriculum Associates has partnered with literacy expert Dr. Anita Archer to develop a new edition of its

Phonics for Reading program, an intervention program designed to meet the needs of striving readers. Research shows that students who are not reading proficiently by Grade 3 face academic, social, and personal challenges, including being four times less likely to graduate high school than their classmates. With more than 50 percent of Grades 3–8 students nationwide reading below grade level, there is a widespread need for additional, age-appropriate support as the nation's learning recovery continues.

"It's my sincere belief that reading is a civil right-it totally changes the slate of possibilities before you," said program author Dr. Anita Archer. "It's never too late to learn how to read, but many students feel that they are too far behind to become strong readers. Phonics for Reading is a solution to providing the critical skills students in Grades 3–12 need to build confidence and reach grade-level learning."

The new edition of Phonics for Reading improves engagement and support for older students while maintaining the program's streamlined focus on decoding, which has helped students across the country become fluent readers. The program focuses on older students with identified needs in foundational skills, including students with dyslexia and English Learners.

The top six enhancements in the new edition include engaging decodable texts that deepen comprehension; skills transfer to grade-level reading; expanded purposeful practice; more opportunities for progress monitoring; tailored guidance for teaching English Learners; and improved support for teachers.

"We know from our huge body of evidence that explicit instruction gives every student the foundation for the fully literate life they deserve, especially when 'cracking the code' comes later in their learning journey," said Elizabeth Bassford, vice president of content and implementation at Curriculum Associates. "Our older students benefit greatly from the latest reading science and science of instruction built into our programs, as they provide teachers with a complete, proven, reliable acceleration model."

