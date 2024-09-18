SOCAR Unveils Green Energy Goals At Caspian Energy Forum
Date
9/18/2024 7:19:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
As an oil and gas company, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
(SOCAR) is exploring additional ways to reduce emissions.
This was stated by Teymur Guliyev, SOCAR's deputy vice president
for the energy Transition, Environment, and Decarbonization
segment, during his speech at the "Caspian Energy Forum" held in
Baku, Azernews reports.
According to him, SOCAR began its transition to "green energy"
two years ago at the initiative of management: "SOCAR has always
been recognized as an energy company specializing in oil and gas.
However, today there is a global trend towards energy transition,
and many leading companies are already focused on sustainable
energy. Considering these examples, SOCAR started these efforts on
the eve of COP28."
T. Guliyev noted that the process has been difficult due to a
lack of specialists in the field of "green energy" and
decarbonization in the country.
He stated that at COP28, SOCAR presented its decarbonization
goals to the public for the first time: "The main goal is to
achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The next stage includes
outlining the company's goals, within which it will engage in the
implementation of "green energy" projects. SOCAR Green was founded
as part of this initiative."
MENAFN18092024000195011045ID1108687415
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.