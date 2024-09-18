Snoonu Showcases AI-Powered Logistics System At Conteq 2024
Date
9/18/2024 5:05:51 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Snoonu, a leading Qatari delivery and e-commerce platform, participated as the official startup partner at ConteQ expo 2024, proudly showcasing its cutting-edge Falcon Flex logistics system. As one of the region's premier technology exhibitions, ConteQ provided the ideal platform for Snoonu to demonstrate how Falcon Flex is transforming delivery operations and contributing to the country's digital evolution.
Falcon Flex, the backbone of Snoonu's logistics operations, is an advanced AI-driven system designed to automate and optimise the delivery process. The platform manages all aspects of Snoonu's operations, including real-time tracking of drivers, automatic order assignment, and smart allocation of deliveries based on driver location and order type. With no manual intervention required, Falcon Flex ensures precise and efficient deliveries.
MENAFN18092024000063011010ID1108686809
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.