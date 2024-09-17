Brazil Conquers Arab Beauty Market

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – While Brazilian cosmetic brands stand out for their entrepreneurship and innovative solutions, Arab countries are major buyers of hair care products. In a perfect match, these brands, particularly those specializing in hair products, are gaining customers in those Arab.

During a tour conducted by ANBA at Beauty Fair, the largest beauty fair in the Americas held earlier this month in São Paulo, it was possible to find among the exhibitors both long-time suppliers to the Arab and those aiming to enter it. All are confident that the Arab region offers a fertile ground for the cosmetics made here.

Jane Sarrasi created a formaldehyde-free progressive hair straightening product

Present in the national market for 13 years and an exhibitor at the fair, Floractive Profissional is one of the Brazilian cosmetic companies that has already established itself in the Arab market. The company exports its hair treatment products to over 70 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Lebanon, Tunisia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Morocco, and Egypt.

“It was a financial necessity that led me to start reselling products to hairdressers. After a while, I noticed a gap in the market. I saw that there were no organic, formaldehyde-free products for hair straightening, so, with the help of my husband, I created W One, a formaldehyde-free hair straightening product. Now, 13 years later, Floractive has over 200 products for sale and exports to various countries,” says Jane Sarrasi, CEO of Floractive Profissional.

Their first sale to an Arab country happened without any grand expectations. A distributor of the brand was promoting Floractive's products on social media when she was contacted by a hairdresser from Egypt in 2014.“This buyer received our product and decided to test it alongside other brands of similar products. After testing all of them, she liked ours the most and began purchasing,” Sarrasi recalls.

W One, one of Floractive Profissional's products

Then, after getting halal-certified, the Brazilian company expanded to other Arab countries.“I have a special fondness for our Arab partners who are more than just clients-they've become friends. They're part of an ancient culture that teaches us a lot about business. I love being able to provide solutions that make a difference in the market, not only for the hairdresser but also for the investor,” she says.

In addition to products for hair straightening, Arab buyers often purchase shampoos and post-treatment masks.“Very well received, our products deliver very good results for Arab women. They don't actually have curly hair, but it tends to be more voluminous and usually drier due to the use of the hijab,” says Sarrasi.

With her own manufacturing facility located in São Paulo state, the businesswoman not only exports her brand's products but also manufactures products for other brands. Lebanon, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Australia are among the destinations that order productions from Sarrasi.

“Some clients come to me and request a reformulation of their products. Our professionals create the formulations, they approve them, and then we produce. There are products that we develop together. Generally, Arabs do not request native ingredients for their products-they only care that the raw materials are ideal for that type of production.”

Present in all Brazilian states in a more subtle way, with small distributors, the Brazilian brand is now focusing its efforts on conquering more international territories. With that in mind, Floractive participated as an exhibitor at Beauty Fair 2024. Over the four-days event, the CEO got to speak with potential new buyers from Chile, Argentina, and Paraguay.

Juliana Lemos founded Light Hair in 2010

Aiming to enter the Arab market, Light Hair Professional also exhibited at the largest beauty event in the Americas. Founded in 2010, this Brazilian hair treatment brand is seeking to build connections with Arab buyers.

“I have a degree in Marketing, and I've just completed a course from ApexBrasil [Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency] that taught me about the legislation in the UAE, for example. Now, I'm going to get halal-certified, translate my product labels into English and Spanish, and learn more about the Arab and Latin American markets,” said Juliana Lemos, CEO of Light Hair Professional.

Lemos still isn't quite sure how to find Arab buyers, so she is looking for partners who can help her find the best path. Due to the region's proximity and trade benefits, the brand will first try to connect with Mercosur buyers in the coming months.

Light Hair: Hair-focused products

Like Sarrasi, Lemos were also reselling hair products from other brands before deciding to start her own company.“While working as a saleswoman, I always had trouble finding 2.5-kg products, which were used in salon sinks, to resell. With that in mind, I created my first line of 2.5-kg shampoo and conditioner for hairdressers. In 14 years, my company has grown so much that we now have our own factory,” says the CEO of Light Hair Professional.

Present in almost all Brazilian states, the company used Beauty Fair to connect with new buyers. In addition to selling its own brand's hair treatment, chemical and finishing products, Light Hair Professional also manufactures hair products for the Pão de Açúcar brand.

Terra Fértil Beauty Group , which also exhibited at Beauty Fair, shared a bit about its commercial history with the Arabs. With a background in hair chemistry, Sérgio Caltabiano, CEO of the company, taught at Anhembi Morumbi University before starting his business.

Caltabiano used his engineering skills to develop products

“In 2005, when the Brazilian market started paying attention to hair, so did I. After listening to professional needs, I decided to use my engineering skills to develop a high-performance lightweight hair straightener.”

After the first creation succeeded and gained popularity, Caltabiano decided to develop a unique hair dryer that was lightweight and comfortable. As the brand grew and sold to the domestic market, the CEO attended international trade shows to promote the products to overseas buyers.

At a trade show in Dubai, UAE, in 2016, the Brazilian first made contact with Arab buyers. Over the next eight years, the Brazilian has exported hair straighteners and dryers to buyers in Lebanon, Egypt, and the UAE.

“The distinctive features that make them buy my straightener are its added value of innovation, its lightweight design, which provides greater comfort for those using it for many hours, and its ability to prevent burning while adding shine to the hair,” said Caltabiano.

Terra Fértil Beauty Group's hair straightener

The CEO of Terra Fértil Beauty Group explains that, like Brazilian women, Arab women also tend to take frequent care of their hair, which is why they visit hair salons for blowouts and straightening.“As their hair is thicker and longer, they go often to take care of it, not just for special occasions, but in their daily routine.”

In addition to hair straighteners and dryers, Terra Fértil Beauty Group also sells on its website brush sanitizers, accessories including various types of hairbrushes, and furniture used in hair salons and barbershops.

Report by Rebecca Vettore, in collaboration with ANBA

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

